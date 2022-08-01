Alia Bhatt correctly names Droupadi Murmu as India’s President

It has been over ten years since Alia Bhatt gave the wrong response when asked who the President of India was.

It has been over ten years since Alia Bhatt gave the wrong response when asked who the President of India was, naming Prithviraj Chavan rather than Dr. Pranab Mukhejee. She made the error repeatedly when speaking to the media, and it stuck with her for a long time since people on social media kept making jokes about her intelligence.

Alia has been very careful to not make the same mistake twice, so when she was recently uncertain about the question, she opted not to respond. She added that she enjoys people thinking she is “clever” or “stupid.”

Alia was quick to identify the present President when she was reminded of those times at a recent event and responded, “Droupadi Murmu Ji.”

When asked about her evolution from those days to now being perceived as smart and wiser beyond her days, Alia said, “I love it when people think that I am unintelligent, or that ‘oh she is so dumb.’ I genuinely do, because they make so many memes on me which add to the popularity, and then it’s like you are loving my movies. So there is possibly something that I am doing right in the movie business…I also want to put out this message for young girls– general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion is not intelligence. To survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence.”