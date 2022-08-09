Alia Bhatt is best actress, says Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Kareena Kapoor called Alia the “finest actor” of the last ten years and praised her decision to have a baby at age 29. Kareena went to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to Alia in April of this year. She said that the actor’s pregnancy was a “normal” step for a “superbly talented” actor.

She said, “She doesn’t need advice on anything…I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that.”

“She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing.”