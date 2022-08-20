Advertisement
Alia Bhatt is willing to adopt husband Ranbir Kapoor's last name

Alia Bhatt is willing to adopt husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name

Articles
Alia Bhatt is willing to adopt husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name

Alia Bhatt is willing to adopt husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name

  • Actress Alia Bhatt is prepared to change her name to include her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name.
  • She is excited to go by Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will alter her name sooner than you might anticipate.
  • She expressed her willingness to change her passport’s name saying, “I am happy to do it.”
The Actress is prepared to change her name to include her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name. She is excited to go by Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will alter her name sooner than you might anticipate.

Bhatt recently disclosed that although her stage name will always remain Alia Bhatt. She would soon change it to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family. She expressed her willingness to change her passport’s name saying, “I am happy to do it.”

Alia, who has been wanting to make the change for a while, admitted she didn’t have time because of her hectic schedule and frequent trips abroad. She was in the UK for almost a month filming Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. Alia announced, After Ranbir ‘promptly’ updated his marriage status on his passport. Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

“I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor,” In response to a question about shortly changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. In anticipation of the release of their film, Brahmastra, are Alia and Ranbir.
Ranbir will play Shiva in the movie. His love interest will be Alia, Isha. In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy playing significant roles, it is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will be available as the first volume in the fantasy trilogy on September 2.

