Alia Bhatt is willing to adopt husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name

Alia Bhatt looks cute sporting a blue dress and pregnancy glow
The paparazzi caught Alia leaving Karan Johar's office in the city on...
The Actress is prepared to change her name to include her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last name. She is excited to go by Alia Bhatt-Kapoor and will alter her name sooner than you might anticipate.
Bhatt recently disclosed that although her stage name will always remain Alia Bhatt. She would soon change it to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family. She expressed her willingness to change her passport’s name saying, “I am happy to do it.”
Alia, who has been wanting to make the change for a while, admitted she didn’t have time because of her hectic schedule and frequent trips abroad. She was in the UK for almost a month filming Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. Alia announced, After Ranbir ‘promptly’ updated his marriage status on his passport. Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”
