Alia Bhatt joins the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on a video call

Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Karan Johar, who directs and produces movies, just said that their next movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is done. The movie is done shooting, and Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, who were together in Gully Boy, are back together again. A video of the wrap-up party has been posted on social media. It shows a little bit of the party and plays the film’s title song in the background.

Fans can see Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani-themed cakes in the video. One of the cakes has pictures of the main actors from the movie. Aside from that, it also shows the decorations, like the golden balloons that spell out the film’s name. Ranveer Singh also talks about how much he wanted to be in this movie. “I’ve always wanted to be in a movie directed by Karan Johar. I’ve always wanted to make a movie about Dharma. “I had no idea that the man, the boss himself, would be directing my first Dharma movie,” said the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

The video also showed some fun moments with the rest of the cast, like Shabana Azmi. Then, Alia Bhatt, who couldn’t make it to the wrap party, called on video. Alia shared a video of her wrap up from the movie not too long ago. In it, she said that she still needs to shoot a song, which she will do next year. People who read this know that there are a lot of rumours that Alia might take a maternity leave soon, which could put some of her movies on hold.

In the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jaya Bachchan also plays a key role. It will be Karan Johar’s second movie to be directed after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.