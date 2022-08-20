Advertisement
Alia Bhatt looks cute sporting a blue dress and pregnancy glow

Alia Bhatt looks cute sporting a blue dress and pregnancy glow

  • The paparazzi caught Alia leaving Karan Johar’s office in the city on Friday night.
  • Along with Alia, Ayan Mukerji, a film director, and KJo left the building.
  • The actor, wore a cyan blue dress with a white blouse over it and matching heels, looked gorgeous.
The paparazzi caught Alia Bhatt leaving Karan Johar’s office in the city on Friday night. Along with Alia, Ayan Mukerji, a film director, and KJo left the building. The “Darlings” actor, who wore a cyan blue dress with a white blouse over it and matching heels, looked just gorgeous.

She was beaming for the photographers, and her face clearly had the glow of pregnancy. Alia responded that she is doing fine when the paparazzi enquired about her health. The actress is floored by Ranbir Kapoor’s remarks about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain and receives harsh criticism from Twitter users.

In the meantime, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor just began promoting their new movie, “Brahmastra.” Ayan Mukerji is the film’s director, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all play significant roles. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will each have a cameo as Parvati and Vanar Astra in the film.

The movie is expected in theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.

