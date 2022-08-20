Alia Bhatt looks cute sporting a blue dress and pregnancy glow

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt curb curiosity of fans for Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt engaged in a live chat with their...
The paparazzi caught Alia Bhatt leaving Karan Johar’s office in the city on Friday night. Along with Alia, Ayan Mukerji, a film director, and KJo left the building. The “Darlings” actor, who wore a cyan blue dress with a white blouse over it and matching heels, looked just gorgeous.
In the meantime, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor just began promoting their new movie, “Brahmastra.” Ayan Mukerji is the film’s director, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all play significant roles. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will each have a cameo as Parvati and Vanar Astra in the film.
The movie is expected in theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.
