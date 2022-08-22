Alia Bhatt on why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding

Actress Alia Bhatt gave a response when asked if she would advise others to have a live-in relationship.

It’s “wonderful,” Alia said in a recent interview, adding that individuals can “get cosy and create so many memories.”

She added that she and actor Ranbir Kapoor “intended to move in together” because they “were genuinely going to be married.”

Alia and Ranbir dated for years before tying the knot in April this year. They fell for each other while working together on the sets of Brahmastra a few years ago. The couple is expecting their first child as announced in late June this year.

In an interview, Alia spoke about live-in relationships, “If you can, why not? I think it’s great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like ‘shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)’. To each his own.”

Talking about herself and Ranbir, Alia added, “We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn’t stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we’ll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only.”

For the first time ever, Alia and Ranbir will appear in the three-part film series Brahmastra. The movie will be released throughout all of India and in the following five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In important roles, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.

Alia is working on a number of projects, including Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. On February 10, 2023, the movie, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, will hit theatres. In Jasmeet K. Reen’s Darlings, she was last observed. The project also includes Roshan Mathew, Vijay Verma, and Shaifali Shah.