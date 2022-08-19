Advertisement
Alia Bhatt premieres the new “Brahmastra” track “Dance Ka Bhoot.”

Alia Bhatt premieres the new “Brahmastra” track “Dance Ka Bhoot.”
  • Alia Bhatt, an actress, just posted a preview of the song “Dance Ka Bhoot,” which features her husband Ranbir Kapoor
  • It is featured in their next film Brahmastra, which is slated to be released on September 9.
  • Alia posted the teaser with a caption: “Arrey ajaa, Jhoom! Dance ka Bhoot teaser out now!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Not only did the couple’s fans appear to be pleased about the song, but a number of other actors also displayed their enthusiasm for the impending upbeat tune.

In the comment section, the renowned actor Anil Kapoor commented “Gliding through it,” and the renowned choreographer Bosco Martis wrote “Fabbb.”

It appears that the song Dance ka Bhoot will serve as Ranbir’s introduction in the movie. In the little clip, he can be seen dancing his heart out and putting all of his efforts and energy into his amazing dance moves.

Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

