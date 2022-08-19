Alia Bhatt premieres the new “Brahmastra” track “Dance Ka Bhoot.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Not only did the couple’s fans appear to be pleased about the song, but a number of other actors also displayed their enthusiasm for the impending upbeat tune.

In the comment section, the renowned actor Anil Kapoor commented “Gliding through it,” and the renowned choreographer Bosco Martis wrote “Fabbb.”

It appears that the song Dance ka Bhoot will serve as Ranbir’s introduction in the movie. In the little clip, he can be seen dancing his heart out and putting all of his efforts and energy into his amazing dance moves.

Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.