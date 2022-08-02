Alia Bhatt replies to reports regarding postponement of “Jee Le Zaraa” 

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt has responded to rumours that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa won’t be made soon.

In a recent interview with the media, the star of Gangubai Kathiawadi shot down all of these rumours and said that the movie is still going to be made.

Alia told reporters and she said “IT’S HAPPENING!!…We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait’.

Farhan, an actor, and director, first talked about Jee Le Zaraa in 2021. The script was written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The main roles in the movie are played by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt, all of whom are A-list actresses.

