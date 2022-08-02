Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt replies to reports regarding postponement of “Jee Le Zaraa” 

Alia Bhatt replies to reports regarding postponement of “Jee Le Zaraa” 

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt replies to reports regarding postponement of “Jee Le Zaraa” 

Alia Bhatt gets trolled for copying Kareena Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.
  • The Gangubai Kathiawadi star discarded all such rumours via recent media.
  • The script was written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt has responded to rumours that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa won’t be made soon.

In a recent interview with the media, the star of Gangubai Kathiawadi shot down all of these rumours and said that the movie is still going to be made.

Alia told reporters and she said “IT’S HAPPENING!!…We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait’.

Farhan, an actor, and director, first talked about Jee Le Zaraa in 2021. The script was written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The main roles in the movie are played by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt, all of whom are A-list actresses.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel yellow pantsuit for the Darlings movie promotional...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story