Alia Bhatt shares update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’; says ‘it is happening’

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s next movie, “Jee Le Zaraa,” has received an update from Alia Bhatt. The actress provided some wonderful news for fans in response to rumours that the Farhan Akhtar directed film had been cancelled.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” the actress said while going on to add, “We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (gesturing at her pregnancy).”

Alia also added that neither is she nor her lovely co-stars ready to let this road-trip film pass without making it to the big screen. ” We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait,” she said.

The movie, which has a screenplay by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, was revealed last year. Rumors that the movie has been shelved were rampant after revelations of Priyanka quietly welcoming daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas and Alia’s pregnancy with hubby Ranbir Kapoor.



Many even conjectured that Farhan had shelved the movie in order to concentrate on his upcoming major motion picture, Don 3. Rumors were widespread that in addition to Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Don, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also appear in the eagerly awaited movie.