  Alia Bhatt steps outside in style, Pompous her glowing pregnancy bump

In their most recent photos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look ecstatic and radiate perfection and joy.
The pair are going to welcome their first child, and we can’t wait to see them holding a tiny bundle of happiness. Online buzz was generated by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fascinating and romantic wedding photos.
Despite the fact that the wedding was rather small-scale, the couple made sure to share these eagerly awaited photos with their followers.
Alia Bhatt recently discussed the incredible way the industry treats an actress who is pregnant. She has stated on numerous occasions that she made the decision to become a mother on her own. Zara Noor Abbas, a Pakistani actress, agreed with Alia Bhatt.
Alia will undoubtedly be the most wonderful mother in Hollywood. In the movie Gangubai, the most exceptional actress dazzled everyone with a performance to die for. Fans are thrilled and delighted for this gorgeous couple. Here are some of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s eye-catching photos.
Have a look.
