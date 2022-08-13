Advertisement
Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in throwback Photo

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in throwback Photo

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Soni Razdan made her fans’ Saturday mornings better by posting a throwback photo of her two beautiful daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, on her Instagram account. The picture seems to be from their “girls’ night out,” as Soni Razdan wrote in the caption. In the picture, Alia takes a selfie while the three of them smile like they have a million dollars. The War actress wrote in the captions, ” Throwback ! Thrown up by my phone this morning And reminding me that we must do this again soon. Have a girls night out that is.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photo went viral.

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘light of her life’ in viral video
Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘light of her life’ in viral video

Alia Bhatt posted Ranbir Kapoor's video on Instagram. She called him the...

