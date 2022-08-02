Alia Bhatt’s song La Ilaaj exposes domestic abuse

Alia Bhatt is waiting for her upcoming Netflix movie, Darlings.

Alia Bhatt is waiting for her upcoming Netflix movie, Darlings, to come out. On Tuesday, La Ilaaj, a new song from the movie, came out. The song, which is sung by Arijit Singh, shows how Alia’s character, Badrunissa, changes in the movie after her husband, Hamza Shaikh, beats her (played by Vijay Varma)

Alia Bhatt’s character, Badrunissa, starts the song by sitting by a road with kulfis in her hands. It also shows how her relationship with her husband Hamza Shaikh (Vijay Varma), who has a drinking problem, turned sour because of his drinking. Alia is seen lying on the floor with blood on her face in one part of the song. At the end of the song, Alia gets all dressed up.

“Arijit Singh’s voice has blessed our soul,” said one fan. A third person said of Arijit, “Arijit is going to win so many hearts with this song.” Another said, “This movie is going to do very well. I have a lot of hopes for this movie.” The film’s music was written by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also directed it. Gulzar wrote the lyrics.

Talking about the song La Ilaaj, Vishal has said, “Darlings is a unique film that deals with multiple strong and delicate emotions- and the songs in the film had to emulate the same. With La Ilaaj, we have attempted to create something soulful and fresh and I truly hope it resonates with audiences.”

Darlings is a dark comedy about a strong mother and daughter who are trying to find love and their place in Mumbai while also fighting their own demons.

The film is the first feature film by director Jasmeet K Reen. It was made by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma. Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew are also in the movie, along with Alia and Vijay. The movie is set to come out on August 5 on Netflix.