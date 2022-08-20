Amara Sikander’s grand conclusion artwork reflects “Ms. Marvel’s” strong family values

Based on Marvel Comics, Ms. Marvel was the first Pakistani Muslim superhero show. It only had six episodes, but the story and characters made a big impression on viewers.

Relive Marvel Studios’ #MsMarvel with this exclusive art from @AmaraSikander and find out what inspired her in the epic finale. ⚡️

–

“I can see Kamala’s strong family values in which she can’t hide anything from her family and friends, which shows her pure love towards…” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TK6mYBXjCm Advertisement — Ms. Marvel⚡ (@msmarvel) August 16, 2022

Sikander, who is 34 years old, was so happy that her art was chosen for the series’ final episode that she took to Instagram to thank the people who made it.

She wrote, “This is a dream come true to be commissioned by @marvelstudios x @disney to create artwork for @msmarvelofficial . It’s absolutely pleasure to be part of this amazing opportunity to work on episode 6.

Posted @withregram • @_productofculture_ “The final reveal brought to life by @amarasikander! Meet the brown girl from Jersey saving the world @msmarvelofficial 💙⚡️🤎 @amarasikander was commissioned to create art for the 6th and final episode of @msmarvelofficial – swipe for her story behind the artwork and more commentary from the show.”

“We @_productofculture_ are excited to be working with @disneyplus and @marvelstudios to highlight incredible South Asian artists and share their creative interpretation of the cultural layers within Ms. Marvel’s universe and identity as a South Asian American.”

“@msmarvelofficial features groundbreaking scenes with authentic representation of South Asian and Muslim culture. We are excited to celebrate Kamala Khan’s heritage and identity as a young female Pakistani Muslim as she embarks on a journey to prove that it is, in fact, the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.”

About Amara Sikander I @amarasikander

“Amara is a visual artist, illustrator and graphic designer living and working in Lahore, Pakistan. She graduated from the University of the Punjab in Communication Design in 2012 and finished her masters in 2015. She has worked at advertising agencies such as JWT, BBDO and now OGILVY. She is currently working as a Senior Art Director in Ogilvy Pakistan. Amara’s work focuses on people and their actions, with a penchant for human observation, telling visual stories through everyday scenes with vibrant characters. Her work is characterised by fluid shapes, block tones and shades of pastel, and visual surrealism. Her subjects feel candid and representative, zeroing in on forms of womanhood and identity with a light-hearted nature.”

