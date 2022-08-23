Amitabh Bachchan makes fun of cancel culture in a cryptic tweet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a mysterious remark amid the ongoing cancel culture and boycott movement on social media.

Due to their previous comments, a lot of celebrities and movies have recently become the target of online ire.

Due to audience boycotts, Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” underperformed at the box office.

Advertisement

Even Alia Bhatt’s latest comments on nepotism have gone viral online. She stated in an interview that people shouldn’t see her movies if they don’t like her. Netizens are outraged by her statement, and the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra is now trending on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor both play significant parts in the movie.On Tuesday evening, Big B took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! (I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, everything becomes a matter these days!).”

Check it out:

Advertisement T 4387 – कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

His supporters were observed expressing concern about him shortly after he uploaded the tweet. A supporter wrote, “The platform is Aapka Aur Hamara Ek Hai! Kuch Bhi Kah Sakte Hain Wahan Aap. Aapke Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Chahane Wale.” “You are right Amit sir,” another fan commented.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects include the remake of “The Intern,” “Project K” starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, “Goodbye” with Rashmika Mandanna, and “Brahmastra.”