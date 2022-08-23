Amitabh Bachchan makes fun of cancel culture in a cryptic tweet

Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem on Independence Day
Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him with specially-abled kids on Instagram....
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a mysterious remark amid the ongoing cancel culture and boycott movement on social media. Due to their previous comments, a lot of celebrities and movies have recently become the target of online ire. Due to audience boycotts, Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” underperformed at the box office.
Check it out:
T 4387 – कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022
His supporters were observed expressing concern about him shortly after he uploaded the tweet. A supporter wrote, “The platform is Aapka Aur Hamara Ek Hai! Kuch Bhi Kah Sakte Hain Wahan Aap. Aapke Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Chahane Wale.” “You are right Amit sir,” another fan commented.
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects include the remake of “The Intern,” “Project K” starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, “Goodbye” with Rashmika Mandanna, and “Brahmastra.”
