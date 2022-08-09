Amitabh Bhattacharya calls ‘flak’ on love storiyaan unexpected

Amitabh Bhattacharya has spoken out about how some people have criticised the line “love storiyaan” in the song Kesariya.

He stated in a recent interview that the “flak” and its size astonished him because it was unanticipated.

The team wanted to use a Hinglish word because the characters “belong to this generation,” he continued.

Adding that the lyrics for Kesariya were composed quite some time ago. The song's creators, according to Amitabh, "still enjoy it that way."

Following the song’s debut last month, some users on Twitter reacted by labelling the lyrics as strange and out of context. Arijit Singh provided the vocals for the song, which was written by Pritam and Amitabh. “Kaajal ki, siyaahi se likhi, hain tu ne jaane, kitnon ki love storiyaan (don’t know how many love stories you have written with ink made of kohl)” are the lyrics that have been extensively debated on social media platforms. The song’s lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were used in the filming.Amitabh stated, “The interesting part is that I came to know after almost 24 hours… Of all the words why is it (flak) coming on Love Storiyaan. It was unexpected. Earlier too, it has happened in my career that there were objections in some songs with respect to the thoughts, connotations or phrases. But here, it was very unexpected to draw flak on the phrase, Love Storiyaan. Also the magnitude of the flak, so much debate and chaos. Hashtags and memes were being made which I really enjoyed because for the first time people took out the time to create hashtags and memes on me.”

He also added, “It’s not like we wrote Love Storiyaan the previous night and released it the next morning. We lived with it for quite a while, more than a year. That’s the way we wanted it. It’s a modern film and not a mythological film. The characters belong to this generation. So, in their lingo, there can be a twist for a Hinglish word, we aimed for that. And, we still like it that way. People have their own take. Just like when a song is appreciated and becomes popular, we do not ask, ‘Why me?’ So, now when you are being criticised, you should take it sportingly and that’s what we are doing… Is gaane pe I was also surprised ki usi ek shabd pe itna hungama kyu macha (I was surprised why so much chaos ensued on that one particular word in the entire song)?”Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9.