Ananya Panday in stylish corset and baggy pants

Throughout latest fashions, Ananya Panday stands out from the rest of her peers. The fashion police can’t get over how stylish Ananya is. Ananya Panday enjoys maintaining an edgy, stylish look. Because she has a wide range of colours, she can wear every fashion trend as well as any fashion influencer. Ananya Panday has been busy promoting her pan-Indian movie Liger, in which she stars with Vijay Deverakonda, the breakout star of the South, and each time she goes to a promotion event, she steps up her fashion game.

This season, a lot of fashionistas have been seen wearing corsets, but Ananya took it one step further and came up with a very cool-chic look that we all want. Ananya Panday bought a Rs. 4,800 blue corset top from Polite Society. Her bustier corset top has a white drawstring trim in the front and an eyelet opening in the back that can be adjusted. Her style was more seductive thanks to the strapless top that wrapped around her. She wore it with a pair of white baggy pants that went with it. The pants had cargo pockets, wide legs, and side seam pockets. Her pants were made by Dhruv Kapoor. Then, to finish off her outfit, Ananya put on a pair of white stiletto boots, which made her look more girly.

She wore only rings and small hoops as accessories with her strapless dress. Her beautiful look was finished off with makeup that included nude glossy lips, nude eyelashes with mascara, nude eyeshadow, reddened cheeks, and straight, open shoulder-length hair.

The last time we saw Ananya at work was in the Shakun Batra movie Gehraiyaan. She was on screen with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She is now working on a few interesting projects, such as Liger, which will come out on August 25. Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is a pan-India film starring also Vijay Deverakonda. She has also worked with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.