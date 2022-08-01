Ananya Panday shares a collage of her mood swings

Ananya Panday, an actor, described on Instagram on Monday how her attitude can shift in just six minutes.

As she posed for the camera, she was depicted in the collage grinning, laughing, cribbing, yawning, frowning, and dreaming.

Many have responded to Ananya’s adorable personas in the photos taken during an outdoor photo shoot.

In the collage of pictures shared by her, Ananya is dressed in a green crop top with blue jeans. Whereas, she captioned her post, “My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes #Liger25thAugust.” Reacting to her post, Entrepreneur, Bhavana Panday wrote, “I can vouch for that.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her collage.

With the 2019 teen flick Student of the Year 2, she made her acting debut. The Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut went to her. Her filmography includes Gehraiyaan (2020) and Khaali Peeli (2022).

Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently travelled to a site for the promotion of their next movie, Liger. By boarding a local train in Mumbai on Friday. The Puri Jagannadh-directed film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 25. However, on Friday, a brand-new song from the sports-themed movie called Waat Laga Denge was made available. On Friday, a brand-new song from the sports-themed movie called Waat Laga Denge was made available. Whereas, she will appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Arjun Varain Singh. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will also feature in the movie, which was scripted by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.