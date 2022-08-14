Anil Kapoor remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla care for his children

Anil Kapoor, an actor, expressed his sorrow over the passing of his buddy Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla on Twitter.

Anil Kapoor, an actor, expressed his sorrow over the passing of his buddy Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla on Twitter. The seasoned producer of movies like English Vinglish, Ki & Ka, and Shamitabh passed away early on Sunday. He was 62.

Anil shared a picture of Rakesh during his encounter with PM Narendra Modi as he reminisced with Rakesh. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family… specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”



Rakesh, dubbed “Warren Buffet of the Indian market’ was reportedly unwell for quite some time. During his last appearance at a launch event, he was seen in a wheelchair. Meanwhile, the cause of his death remains unknown.”

PM Modi tweeted a while back that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Nirmala Sitharman, the minister of finance, continued, “Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences.”Vivek Agnihotri, a filmmaker, also praised Rakesh in his tweet in addition to Anil. He said, “OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.”