Anita Hassanandani shares photo with her son Aaravv Reddy

Articles
Anita Hassanandani Reddy is an Indian actress primarily working in Hindi serials as well as Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films.

Anita posted a picture of herself and her son Aaravv from a day out where she is seen reliving her childhood days. She spent her free time with her son as much as possible.

She captioned her post, “Reliving my childhood! Doing everything I didn’t in my childhood✨ Channelising my energies into the right direction. PositiveVibes only.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

