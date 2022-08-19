Anu Malik joins in as judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Anu Malik, a composer of music who has won numerous awards, has been added as a judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

Which as previously announced that Shankar Mahadevan would be judging for the first time ever.

While he has previously served as a judge on a number of reality competition shows, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Zee TV marks his first appearance in this capacity.

Advertisement

Over the past thirty years, Zee TV has introduced its viewers to a number of indigenous non-fiction formats, including Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. In addition to becoming hugely successful talent-based reality TV franchises, these properties continue to dominate audiences and have a sizable fan base. Zee TV is getting ready to give some remarkable young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the largest platform of them all after giving gifted young children and Super Moms a tremendous chance to demonstrate their dancing talent on DID L’il Masters and DID Super Moms previously this year! In fact, Zee TV is getting ready to premiere the ninth season of its well-liked non-fiction series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs after the previous eight seasons had an overwhelmingly positive reception. Anu Malik, a composer of music who has won numerous awards, has been added as a judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Which we previously announced that Shankar Mahadevan would be judging for the first time ever.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher laud Indian athletes with medals Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut, both actors, have expressed gratitude to the...

While he has previously served as a judge on a number of reality competition shows, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Zee TV marks his first appearance in this capacity.

“I am very excited about judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs,” Anu Malik said in reference to the competition. “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a prestigious show for singers as well as music enthusiasts and while I have been following the show, this is the first time I will be a part of it and I am really kicked. It is a new challenge, and I am really happy that the channel has decided to have the tremendously talented Shankar Mahadevan as one of my co-judges on the panel. We will surely help nurture these young kids together. I absolutely feel it’s necessary to groom them at the right time so that they achieve their dreams of becoming a singer with the right guidance. I am looking forward to this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and I cannot wait to experience the talent that the kids will bring in.”

Also Read Anushka Sharma pens a birthday wish for Sania Mirza Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma wished a Happy Birthday to Indian tennis star...

On-site auditions have already started across the nation and will soon take place in important cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, etc. while we are all waiting for the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to begin.