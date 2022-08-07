Anupam Kher meets Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhawan

On Saturday, actor Anupam Kher posted a couple images to Instagram.

He shared pictures of himself with actor Rajinikanth that were taken at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Anupam tagged Rajinikanth on the photo and called him a “friend.”

Advertisement

On Saturday, actor Anupam Kher posted a couple images to Instagram. He shared pictures of himself with actor Rajinikanth that were taken at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anupam tagged Rajinikanth on the photo and called him a “friend.”

Posting the photos, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “There is no one like my friend @rajinikanth, neither there will be nor there was ever. Jai Ho. #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav.” In the photos, Rajinikanth and Anupam are seen smiling as they posed for the photos.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Advertisement

Also Read Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher laud Indian athletes with medals Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut, both actors, have expressed gratitude to the...

The two connected at the Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ceremony. On March 12, 2021, or 75 weeks before the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the event officially began.

Anupam and director SS Rajamouli also recently exchanged photos. Anupam went to Rajamouli’s house in Hyderabad and posted on Instagram images and videos of their encounter. He captioned it, “Dearest #RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick.”

Also Read Anupam Kher joins cast of Tiger Nageswara Rao’s Ravi Teja movie Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief. The film...

Anupam last appeared in Vivek Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed movie The Kashmir Files. Moreover, in Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency, Anupam will play the late political figure Jayaprakash Narayan. Kangana, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, wrote and directed the upcoming political drama.