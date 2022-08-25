Anupam Kher thinks South films tell stories and Bollywood sells stars

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor.

The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Anupam believes South Indian cinema is relevant because they are telling stories, not aping Hollywood.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor and the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films.

Anupam Kher, whose movie The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, has talked about why he thinks Bollywood movies haven’t done well at the box office while South Indian movies have become huge hits during the same time period. The actor said it’s because South films care more about the story than Bollywood films.

Anupam said, “You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we’re doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu…I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film.”

“I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars.”

Also Read Anupam Kher on boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha Anupam Kher spoke on Twitter about boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha....

Advertisement