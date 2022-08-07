Anushka Sharma shares workout selfie before early morning shoot

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma posted a selfie from her workout.

Her caption, though, attracted more attention.

She advised bragging if one is working hard.

Sharing her picture from the workout, Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Mehnat karri aur show off nahi kiya toh kya mehnat karri (What is hard work if you don’t show it off).” The picture shows her clicking a mirror selfie after working out in her gym.

At 5 am on Sunday, Anushka shared a picture of the sky before sunrise. “When you’re up and waiting for the sun cuz #shootlife,” she wrote in the caption. She followed it with a glimpse of her drive to the sets as she wished her fans, “Good morning.”

Anushka’s cricketer husband Virat Kohli is a regular in sharing his workout videos on Instagram. The couple recently returned from Paris where Anushka also shot for a project.

Anushka will soon be flying to England to undergo cricket training for Chakda Xpress. A source close to the actor told the agency, “she will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film.”

“She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September,” the source added.