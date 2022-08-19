It has been widely shared online that in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, Shah Rukh Khan speculated about Ranveer Singh

He said that Ranveer Singh could be arrested for going shirtless in public.

Ranveer Singh has always been in the spotlight because to his impeccable style

Advertisement

A recent photoshoot for a global magazine has found him in the middle of a controversy. The Mumbai Police reportedly summoned Ranveer for the pornographic photos.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan wanted to play Hamza in Darlings, says Vijay Varma Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor. Vijay Varma has earned rave...

It may be for wearing clothes or for not wearing clothes, either of the two,” SRK said in reference to the video in which he anticipated Ranveer’s latest photoshoot.

Even though SRK stated it in jest, others on social media are suggesting he foresaw the current state of affairs years ago.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Harshit goel (@harshitgoel30) Advertisement

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan says his father is India’s ‘youngest freedom fighter’ Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor. His father Taj Mohammed Khan...

Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan are going to be three major films that will be released the next year, and SRK is set to star in all three of them. On the other hand, Ranveer will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.