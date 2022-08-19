Advertisement
Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan was right about Ranveer Singh. Look Inside



Articles




  • It has been widely shared online that in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, Shah Rukh Khan speculated about Ranveer Singh
  • He said that Ranveer Singh could be arrested for going shirtless in public.
  • Ranveer Singh has always been in the spotlight because to his impeccable style
A recent photoshoot for a global magazine has found him in the middle of a controversy. The Mumbai Police reportedly summoned Ranveer for the pornographic photos.

It may be for wearing clothes or for not wearing clothes, either of the two,” SRK said in reference to the video in which he anticipated Ranveer’s latest photoshoot.

Even though SRK stated it in jest, others on social media are suggesting he foresaw the current state of affairs years ago.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Harshit goel (@harshitgoel30)

Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan are going to be three major films that will be released the next year, and SRK is set to star in all three of them. On the other hand, Ranveer will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

