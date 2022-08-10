Arjun Kapoor thinks about Malaika’s son before dating

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor.

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Hindi films. Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Sonam Kapoor were on the most recent episode of “Coffee With Karan.” During the episode, Arjun talked at length about how he and Malaika Arora got together. The actor said that he waited a while before making his relationship with Malaika Arora public because he wanted to be respectful of the people around them. When he was young, his parents’ personal lives being in the news had a bad effect on him.

On Koffee with Karan, he said, “I think somewhere, I have lived the life being on the other end of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed or dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it, but still having to respect it and accept it. So somewhere there was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. I can’t just jump on her.”