Arjun Kapoor was seen jamming on Rakul Preet Singh’s Mashooka’

Mashooka, Jackky Bhagnani’s debut single for the entire country of India. It continues to receive a tonne of support from listeners and set new benchmarks for success. Arjun Kapoor couldn’t help but dance along to the song. After it had already grooved the entire country with its upbeat and energising beats.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of his make-up session and added the ‘Mashooka’ song to the same. The actor further wrote in the caption -“@rakulpreet lo ban raha hoon main bhi mashook😎”

Further to this, the producer Jackky Bhagnani shared back Arjun’s reel on his social media and thanked him. He wrote, “Ha ha ha😁So sweet thank you brother”

‘Mashooka’ is currently being seen around the country in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. In the song video, Rakul Preet plays Pop Queen Goddess, who uses her lens to transport us to her vibrant, lovely, and bubbly pop world.

A highly different pop world is promised in the music video for “Mashooka.” The video has a contemporary feel because to the vivid colours employed to build the set. The most audacious and eccentric song that turns Rakul Preet from the girl next door in a small town into a sassy pop star is “Mashooka.” Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devash Sharma all perform the song!