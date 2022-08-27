Ashi Singh says, “I love performing stunts by myself”

Ashi Singh seems to have been inspired by her movie character Meet Hooda when she took on the challenge of jumping on a moving road roller without a harness or any other support. Ashi said about the experience, “I love doing my own stunts on the show as Meet Hooda. In fact, when I first heard about the scene where I had to jump on a road roller, I wasn’t sure how I would do it. But I just went with the flow, and after just a few tries, we got the perfect shot.”

“The best part was that I was able to do the scene just the way my director had pictured it, and I chose to do it without a harness. I ran through the scene a few times to get used to driving the new car. The road roller was going pretty fast, so it was hard to get on it. Since it was a heavy vehicle, I also had to push down hard on the brake pedal to stop it. Even so, it was a fun challenge for me to overcome, and I hope I’ll have more chances to surprise the audience with something new in the future,” she said.

Ashi Singh has tried a lot of new things for her role as Meet Hooda, like learning Haryanvi and how to fix a car. She has also tried on new looks and done dangerous stunts. As for the show Meet, Barfi Devi (Asmita Sharma) will ask Meet Ahlawat to marry her daughter, which will add a new twist.

