Asim Riaz says he was Tricked Into a Movie Project by His Father: “Used My Name For Hype”

Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s brother in the next film?
Asim Riaz is a model and actor who rose to fame after...
Bigg Boss 14 notoriety On Thursday, Asim Riaz sent a mysterious message to criticize an industry celebrity who had misled his father.
Asim said that his father had been persuaded to work on a film. His name was made famous by those in the industry.
According to Asim’s tweet, “My Father was offered a movie project from a powerful figure in the industry. All I want to say is that all the false promises won’t depress me. For more than a year, they exploited my name to hype the project, and all the major media outlets covered it and confirmed it.
So long as I continue doing what I am doing right now, no amount of pressure or anxiety will be able to stop me. Mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.
Advertisement
— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) August 21, 2022
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.