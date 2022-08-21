Asim Riaz says he was Tricked Into a Movie Project by His Father: “Used My Name For Hype”

Bigg Boss 14 notoriety On Thursday, Asim Riaz sent a mysterious message to criticize an industry celebrity who had misled his father.

Asim said that his father had been persuaded to work on a film.

His name was made famous by those in the industry.

According to Asim’s tweet, “My Father was offered a movie project from a powerful figure in the industry. All I want to say is that all the false promises won’t depress me. For more than a year, they exploited my name to hype the project, and all the major media outlets covered it and confirmed it.

So long as I continue doing what I am doing right now, no amount of pressure or anxiety will be able to stop me. Mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.

