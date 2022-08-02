Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atlee Kumar of SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ wishes ‘Sita Ramam’ team

Atlee Kumar of SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ wishes ‘Sita Ramam’ team

Articles
Advertisement
Atlee Kumar of SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ wishes ‘Sita Ramam’ team

Atlee Kumar of SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ wishes ‘Sita Ramam’ team

Advertisement
  • Atlee Kumar sent his warmest congratulations to the cast and crew of “Sita Ramam,” which stars Dulquer Salmaan.
  • Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other “Sita Ramam” team members are actively promoting the film.
  • In order to cover every possible angle for the advertising, the crew travelled to significant places like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.
Advertisement

On social media, Tamil film director Atlee Kumar sent his warmest congratulations to the cast and crew of “Sita Ramam,” which stars Dulquer Salmaan.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to her pregnancy rumour
Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to her pregnancy rumour

Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned from her summer vacation in England. Excessive...

“SitaRamam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms”, Atlee’s tweet reads.
Atlee wrote, “dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music”.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other “Sita Ramam” team members are actively promoting the film.
In order to cover every possible angle for the advertising, the crew travelled to significant places like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the cancel culture in Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan on the cancel culture in Bollywood

Prior to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan,...


The female roles in the war-themed film “Sita Ramam” are played by Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, respectively, from “Pushpa: The Rise” and “Super 30.”

Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is scheduled to premiere this Friday.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story