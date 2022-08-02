Atlee Kumar of SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’ wishes ‘Sita Ramam’ team

Atlee Kumar sent his warmest congratulations to the cast and crew of “Sita Ramam,” which stars Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and other “Sita Ramam” team members are actively promoting the film.

In order to cover every possible angle for the advertising, the crew travelled to significant places like Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

On social media, Tamil film director Atlee Kumar sent his warmest congratulations to the cast and crew of “Sita Ramam,” which stars Dulquer Salmaan.

“SitaRamam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms”, Atlee’s tweet reads.

Atlee wrote, “dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music”.

The female roles in the war-themed film “Sita Ramam” are played by Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, respectively, from “Pushpa: The Rise” and “Super 30.”

Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is scheduled to premiere this Friday.