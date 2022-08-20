Bangalore Days’ Hindi remake, Yaariyan 2 will have Meezan Jafri

The spiritual sequel to 2014’s sleeper smash Yaariyan would be a Hindi version of the Malayalam movie Bangalore Days.

In the remake, which centres on three relatives who move into a city together, the two will play cousins.

Additionally, we now know that Meezan Jafri, an actor, will play one of the main cousins.

Jafri’s third feature, following Hungama 2 and Malaal (both 2019), (2021). Yash Dasgupta, a Bengali actor who has appeared in a few Hindi TV dramas like Na Aana Is Des Laado, would reportedly make his Hindi film debut in the Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao-directed film.

According to what we’ve learned, Jafri will play star Dulquer Salmaan in the Hindi adaptation. According to an insider, “He plays a biker in the film and has several stunts in the screenplay,” an insider mentions. Puri will essay actor Nivin Pauly’s character while Kumar will play Divya who was played by actor Nazriya Kamal in the original. Dasgupta will be seen as Kumar’s romantic interest in the movie.

“Divya wanted to remake Bangalore Days for a really long time. Yaariyan is all about bonds and camaraderie, so it seemed perfect to have the remake as the sequel. The team has already shot for the first schedule in Shimla. The second schedule is currently on floors in Mumbai,” a source close to the production reveals.

One of the most well-liked Malayalam movies, Bangalore Days, was also adapted in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkal in 2016. When we reached out to Kumar, Jafri, and Dasgupta for a response before we went to print, none had returned our messages.