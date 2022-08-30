Advertisement
Bharti Singh says, ‘I will have to wait for a year’

  • Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and television personality.
  • Bharti Singh wants a sister for her son soon.
  • She has created numerous comedy shows as well as hosted various award shows.
Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and television personality. Singh has created numerous comedy shows as well as hosted various award shows.

Bharti Singh has said that she wants a daughter, and if she had her way, she’d already be announcing her second pregnancy. The actor and comedian have a five-month-old son named Laksh, also known as Gola. In April of this year, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiya, had a baby boy named Laksh.  Bharti She was responding to the news of Debina Bonerjee’s second pregnancy.

She said, “I am so happy that she is having a second child. I also want a sister for my son Gola, but since I underwent a C-section, I will have to wait for a year or two. But, I know Gola has to have a sibling. Harsh (Limbachiyaa) and I want a second child in the future.”

On the set of Farah Khan’s comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show, she said, “I feel like I found my best friend with my newborn. Haarsh was always busy. I feel like earlier I had one son, now I have two. I wanted a daughter who’d arrange the house. Now I am worried I will have to care for two pairs of shoes and jackets around the house. Maybe we should get a bigger house with more wardrobes.”

