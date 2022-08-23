Bhumi Pednekar on how actor’s consistency play a crucial role

Bhumi Pednekar path from casting director to full-fledged Hindi film star has been among the most incredible in Bollywood.

The actress sat down and talk about the roles that she has played throughout her career in a recent interview.

Being constant, according to the actor, is the key to success in the life of an actor.

In her career, Bhumi has promoted a variety of brands. She now represents seven businesses, such as international cosmetic and women’s hygiene companies, up from endorsing three in 2021.

In an interview, Bhumi said, “I think what has worked for me it is the consistency of performance and the fact that my films have not only won me accolades for acting but have also delivered good box office results. In today’s day and age, consistency for an actor is everything because people are only connecting to quality of work and films.”The 33-year-old actor added, “I think my unconventional choices have also stood out and become my brand identity.

Today, I’m assuming that people naturally feel that if I’m a part of a project, it will be different, disruptive and high on content. I feel they know that I will do my best to deliver a performance that they will love.”

Bhumi continued, “I have earned this badge by working very hard and I wear this with great pride because no one has given me anything. I have done this all on my own, through sheer hard work and belief in my abilities to deliver good performances in quality cinema. Hopefully, by doing so, I have also made a mark on the minds and hearts of audiences.”

Bhumi is working on a number of projects at the moment. She will appear in “Bheed” by Anubhav Sinha. Ajay Bahl’s suspense drama “The Ladykiller,” which centres on a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they start a whirlwind relationship, is also in her collection. Arjun Kapoor plays the lead in the movie as well.

She has the films “Govinda Aala Re” by Shashank Khaitan, “Afwaa,” the Gauri Khan-produced “Bhakshak,” as well as a few other unannounced projects.