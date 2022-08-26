Bollywood actresses praise Alia Bhatt as she flaunts her baby bump

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in the business. They are known as Ranlia by their followers, and they have been establishing important relationship objectives. After dating for 5 years, the pair got married on April 14, 2022, at their home Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. Only their immediate family members attended their small wedding because it was a private event. The actress from Gangubai Kathiawadi caught everyone off guard in June when she revealed her pregnancy on social media.

Alia released a couple pictures on Instagram today as part of the marketing campaign for their new movie Brahmastra, looking as stunning as ever in a pink ruffled top that she paired with black boleros and slacks. The actress finished off her appearance with glossy lips and softly waved hair. Alia looked lovely and cuddled her growing baby bump with love.

The caption said, “the light .. is coming!(In just two weeks)9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA,” the most anticipated movie of the year, will debut on September 9. Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film, which serves as the couple’s debut on the big screen. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy all play significant parts in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to make a special cameo in the film.

Reacting to this Kareena Kapoor wrote in the commnet section, “Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu.” Riddhima Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister wrote, “Glow. Beauty.”

Alongside Ranbir, Alia will next be featured in the films “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva,” “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” and “Darlings,” which will mark her producing debut.

