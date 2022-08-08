celebrating 25 Years Of Pardes

Pardes completes 25 years today.

Pardes completes 25 years today. The movie, which had a memorable soundtrack and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri in their first roles, told an interesting story that touched people’s hearts. It was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, whose skillful execution also contributed to its success.

In a creative space, you can sometimes learn more about a person or an artist. Shah Rukh Khan is the same. Once you get to know him, you’ll see that he has a very good heart and is a very humble person. I’ve known him for years, so I can say that it’s true.

“I told Shah Rukh as soon as the script was written that the character was one-dimensional because he wasn’t in love with the girl, even though he respected and loved her sincerely right up until the end. I kept telling him in every scene and song that, to make my character of Arjun make sense, he had to give up his image of a romantic hero. He had a hard time getting it right, but he did it. He loves taking on new challenges and always comes out on top. Mahima won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, but I think Shah Rukh should have also won the best actor award for his role in Pardes, which was so complicated. He did get the award, but it was for a different movie (Dil To Pagal Hai”). says Subhash Ghai.

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Since I was very young, I have always felt very patriotic about India. So it was a big surprise that we were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Independence at the same time it came out. My heart goes out to India, but we can only show how much we love the country through our jobs or social status. And I’m just a writer and director who does things as they come up. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of our independence, I am writing and composing a song for a video called “Ghar Ghar Tiranga.” Isn’t this also a strange thing to happen?

Since Pardes was about Indian culture, I asked the late Arun Jaitley ji to invite Vajpayee ji to launch our music in Delhi, where Shah Rukh Khan was also happy to join us. It was very kind of Bajpayee ji, a great leader with an eye for art, to come to our event. I felt so happy.

Oh Yes. I always go to movie theatres to see how people react. I either sit in the audience or stand near the door to see how they react to every scene and song in my movie. I was so happy to see people clapping along to the song “I Love My India” at Pardes. When I appeared on the screen singing “I Love My India,” people laughed the most, which made me feel bad.

I’m very happy that my baby is 25 years old and still gets the same love and respect from audiences as it did when it first came out in theatres. I feel really ashamed.

After all has been done, movies are made with your whole soul, mind, and heart. I’ve never thought of movies as “projects.” I have always put a lot of love into them and given them to the audience. Making movies is a business, but it’s one that comes from the heart.