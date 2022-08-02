Onir told many details about his personal and professional life.

I am Onir and I am Gay is the title of Onir’s new autobiography. In the autobiography, Onir told many details about his personal and professional life. In one of the chapters, he said that he was offered the chance to direct the 2003 movie Chameli, but Kareena Kapoor didn’t want to work with a new director, so he didn’t get the job.

In his book, Onir wrote that after Anant Balani died of a heart attack, film producer Rangita Nandy asked him to direct Chameli. Before he died, Anant had already shot some of the movie, and Onir agreed to finish it. He wrote, “I sort of agreed, and when things didn’t work out, I was kind of glad, maybe because Kareena Kapoor didn’t want to work with a new director.” Chameli also starred Rahul Bose, and it was Rinke Khanna’s last movie before she got married and left the movie business.

Later, when Onir lost the project, it was taken over by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. Onir’s first movie as a director was My Brother Nikhil, which starred Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, and Purab Kohli. It came out about 14 months after Chameli. Onir won the National Award for his movie I Am, which also had a gay rights segment.

Onir has now chosen Vidur Sethi, a gay actor from Delhi, to play the main role in his next movie, Pine Cone. The movie is said to follow the main character through a decade of his life. Onir talked about the project on his social media accounts earlier this year. He posted a picture and wrote, “Introducing 5 new actors who will be in my next movie, #PineCone. Among them is Vidur Sethi, who may be one of the first gay Indian actors to play the main role in a full-length movie. I wonder how interested the media would be in their trip if they didn’t have anything to do with it.