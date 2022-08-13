Deepesh Bhan’s family borrows 50 lakh from Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon is an Indian actress.

She is raising funds to help late co-actor Deepesh Bhan’s family.

She shared a video and requested people.

Saumya Tandon is an Indian actress and television presenter, best known for her portrayal of Anita Mishra in the Hindi sitcom television series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Saumya Tandon, who was in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, started a campaign on Instagram to help the family of the late actor Deepesh Bhan. She posted a video asking people to donate money to help Deepesh’s family pay off a 50 lakh home loan. She also thought back on good times with Deepesh.

She said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son.”

“I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh’s wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh’s dream come true.”

“This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio.”

