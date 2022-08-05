Padukone attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

She once again opened up about her battle with depression some years ago.

Revealed that even now, she puts on a brave front for her parents when they visit her in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has once more discussed her past struggle with depression. She has also admitted that, even now, when her parents come to visit her in Mumbai, she still puts on a brave face.

Also Read Deepika Padukone thanks her mother for spotting depression signs Deepika Padukone uncovers being self-destructive. The Gehraiyaan star is exceptionally vocal about...

On Thursday, Padukone was present at a function in Mumbai. With heels and a sheer black saree, the actor looked gorgeous.

Also Read Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black saree. Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Indian actresses, and her...

She once more talked openly about her past struggles with depression and how she always put on a brave front for her parents when they came to visit her in Mumbai. She also said that she still acts in the same way today.