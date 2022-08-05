Deepika Padukone thanks her mother for spotting depression signs
Deepika Padukone uncovers being self-destructive. The Gehraiyaan star is exceptionally vocal about...
Deepika Padukone has once more discussed her past struggle with depression. She has also admitted that, even now, when her parents come to visit her in Mumbai, she still puts on a brave face.
On Thursday, Padukone was present at a function in Mumbai. With heels and a sheer black saree, the actor looked gorgeous.
She once more talked openly about her past struggles with depression and how she always put on a brave front for her parents when they came to visit her in Mumbai. She also said that she still acts in the same way today.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.