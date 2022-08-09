Deepika Padukone discusses suicidal thoughts and depression

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress.

Deepika said in a recent interview that she was depressed and thought about killing herself a few years ago.

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. One of the highest-paid actresses in India, her accolades include three Filmfare Awards.

Deepika Padukone started out in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om, and she never looked back. She was the lucky one because Shah Rukh Khan was in her first big Bollywood movie. Since then, the actress has worked on some great projects, such as Piku and Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika said in a recent interview that she was depressed and thought about killing herself a few years ago. But the signs and symptoms were noticed in time, and she bravely fought back.

Deepika talked about the time she was depressed and said, “I give all the credit to my mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue.”

She went on to say, “I was on a career-high, and everything was going well, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should’ve felt the way I was feeling.”

“But I would cry for no reason at all. “There were times when I just didn’t want to wake up. I would sleep because it was an escape for me. At times, I thought about killing myself,” she said.

Advertisement

The ‘Cocktail’ actress said in the interview that she used to act normally in front of her parents. As her parents live in Bengaluru, they came to see her a lot.

She also said, “Even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine.”

Filmfare magazine asked Padukone earlier this year what the worst piece of advice she’s ever been given was. The Gehraiyaan diva said in response, “I was told to get breast implants.” I was only 18 at the time, and I often wonder how I didn’t think it was important.