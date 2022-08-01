Deepika Padukone reacts to friend spotting her billboard in LA

Deepika Padukone responded to a friend who described seeing her poster on the streets of Los Angeles as making her feel “proud.”

Deepika was appointed as the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury label Louis Vuitton earlier this year.

Her advertising for the global luxury brand have been displayed on billboards in a number of nations.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone responded to a friend who described seeing her poster on the streets of Los Angeles as making her feel “proud.” Deepika was appointed as the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury label Louis Vuitton earlier this year. Her advertising for the global luxury brand have been displayed on billboards in a number of nations. Including Thailand, France, and the United States.

Also Read Deepika Padukone shares polaroids with Ranveer Singh from show Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently walked the runway for the Mijwan...

A friend recently reported seeing her Louis Vuitton advertisement on the streets of Los Angeles and remarking on how beautiful the Californian metropolis had become as a result. The pal posted a picture of the advertisement on Instagram Stories with the description, “We spotted our favourite @deepikapadukone…and just like that…LA is more beautiful. So proud (blue heart emoji).” Deepika reposted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My heart is soo full…”

Previously, Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan, who gave Deepika her break with her 2007 film, saw the actor in an advertisement while on vacation with her family in Bangkok and expressed her pride in him on Instagram. Posting a picture of the hoarding, Farah wrote, “Looking good baby.” Deepika replied to it, “Thank you ma (for Farah). You had faith in me when no one else did.” Farah responded by saying, “You were a star even then. So proud.”

Also Read Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s picture goes viral while kissing on the ramp The Bollywood power couple stole the show with their sizzling chemistry and...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also saw Deepika’s Louis Vuitton advertisement in the Paris airport in June, and they posted a clip of the advertisement on their Instagram pages. Posting the video, Arjun told his Finding Fanny co-star, “Desi touch to the videsi holiday. So bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport.” Malaika captioned it, “So damn cool. Eternal trendsetter.”

Advertisement

The last time we saw Deepika on screen, she was in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her subsequent appearance will be in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, she also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. In Project K, she will co-star with Prabhas.