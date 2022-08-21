Advertisement
Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’

Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’

Articles
Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’

Dhanashree Verma dubs separation rumours ‘hateful’

  • Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer, dancer, and dentist.
  • She shared her life update on Instagram as she recently suffered from a ligament tear.
  • She also mentioned her name as ‘Dhanashree Verma Chahal (DVC)’ days.
Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer, dancer, and dentist who was born on 27th September 1996. She is famous for marrying famous Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

YouTube choreographer Dhanashree Verma gave an update on her life on Instagram after she tore a ligament. She is going to have knee surgery, so she wrote a long note to her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, thanking him for being there for her. She also said that her name was “Dhanashree Verma Chahal (DVC),” even though she had taken that name off of her social media account and caused rumors that she was leaving her husband.

She wrote, “Good morning guys, Here are some REAL life updates. It’s a late morning coz’ I actually overslept; thanks to you guys Needed all that sleep to recover. It’s funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament.”

“I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab everyday). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends.”

