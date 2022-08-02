Dia Mirza mourns her niece’s sudden demise

Dia Mirza was sad about the death of her niece Tanya.

Tanya was a make-up artist by profession.

Mirza posted the picture on Instagram.

Dia Mirza was sad about the death of her niece Tanya Kakde, who died in a car accident not long ago.

Mirza posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan. Went toward the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are, my sweetheart. You always made us smile, and your dancing, smiling, and singing will bring more light to the higher realms. Om Shanti.”

Tanya was a make-up artist by trade, and she gave Dia one of her red-carpet looks. Tanya died in a car accident on NH 44. According to the news, Kakde was going from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the city with two of her friends.

A lot of people in the industry, like jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister, actor Gaurav Kapur, Gul Panag, Bhavana Panday, Gauahar Khan, and Rahul Dev, were saddened by the news and sent their condolences.

Tanya Kakde, who was 21 years old, was the daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan.

“The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury. She also sustained a severe injury to her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she has been declared brought dead by doctors,” RGI airport inspector R Srivinas told.

