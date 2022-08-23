Dia Mirza recalls ‘life-threatening’ experience

The actor Dia Mirza gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad in May 2021.

The actor Dia Mirza gave birth to her son Avyaan Azaad in May 2021. She talked about the time of her delivery and said that her baby was born too early, which was “life-threatening” for both her and her baby. Dia said in a recent interview that she had to have surgery on her appendix when she was five months pregnant. She thinks that the surgery caused a “bacterial infection” in her body.

Dia talked about the problems with her pregnancy in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, “My placenta was bleeding, and the doctor told me I had to take the baby out or I would have gotten sepsis.” It was dangerous for both of us, and the baby had to have surgery just 36 hours after being born,” she said.

The actress from Thappad also said that her son had to have surgery soon after he was born, and she couldn’t be with him. “After he was born, he had to go through a second surgery three and a half months later. He stayed in the NICU the whole time. I couldn’t even hold him for the first two and a half months after he was born,” she said.

All of this happened during the second wave of the pandemic, Dia remembered. “He was so small and fragile, and it was Covid times, so I had to follow a lot of other rules and rules. I could only visit my child twice a week. So it was very hard, but I never stopped believing that he wouldn’t leave me and that he would fight and live,” the actor said.

Dhak Dhak, Dia’s next movie, will be out soon. Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are other prominent actors. In the adventure movie directed by Tarun Dudeja, four women go by car. Four women get ready for the trip of their lives.

