Dia Mirza shares a post on staying strong after her niece’s death

Dia Mirza recently published a motivational article about handling adversity. The actor recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde. So she posted a heartbreaking message for her on her Instagram account.

“I’m having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings 💜 If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love,” she shared on Instagram on Friday. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Huuuuuuuuugs” and Sandya Mridul wrote, “I’m coming to give you a hug. And take one. Without a fight” on her post. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Big hug my Dee” (hug emoji) and actor Tara Sharma commented, “Sending loads of love.” Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “You will be alright sweetheart.” Another fan commented, “Dia ma’am, you are strong and stay strong and we are proud of you for that. God bless you.” Many fans dropped heart and hug emojis on her post.

Recently, Dia shared a photo of Tanya and wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan (life). Gone into the light.” “May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti,” she further added to her post. Dia also added a yellow heart, tiger and folded hands emojis. The actor shares a close bond with her family. Many celebrities and fans expressed their grief.

Dia won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000, and the following year she made her acting debut in the 2001 movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She has since made numerous film appearances, with Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, being her most recent. Taapsee Pannu played the lead in the movie.

Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, starring the actor, has been in production. Sanjana Sanghi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also appear. In addition to this, Dia will collaborate once more with Anubhav Sinha on his upcoming movie Bheed, set for release later this year.