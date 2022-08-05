Advertisement
2022-08-05
Disha Patani beach video sets the internet on fire

Bollywood actress Disha Patani girl-next-door beauty, lethal figure, and fiery aura have never failed to make her look magnificent. The Baaghi 2 actress released a beautiful video of herself wandering around on a beach. While heading toward the waves as the temperature soared.

The seductive video of Disha, who looks stunning in a white crop top and white denim shorts, was posted on her Instagram account. The action-drama, which debuted on July 29, featured the 30-year-old with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Fans were immediately in love with her video, posting different comments and priases for the young actress. She gets praise in almost all of her Instagram posts.

For example see the one below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha’s next professional appearance will be in the mega-project Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

