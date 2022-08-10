Disha Patani has been in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Malang (2020). She is known for the way she acts and dances, as well as the clothes she wears. She can do anything because she has a beautiful body and hair that everyone wants. She is a true fashionista. Her go-to styles are athleisure, and she was the sweetest and chicest bridesmaid. She knows how to show off her perfect body, which she does by dressing in seductive ways.

Along with her movies, Disha often steals the show with her photos and videos. In her most recent movie, the actress put on an Indian look and released pictures from a photo shoot where she is wearing lehengas.

Disha Patani was recently Falguni Shane Peacock’s muse. She looks like a million dollars in a beige lehenga with a one-shoulder top and a mermaid-style lehenga skirt. Her beige lehenga has a lot of sequin and crystal details that match the colour of the fabric. But her one-shoulder blouse is the best part of the outfit. Her seductive blouse is also beige and has a lot of crystal work done on it. The result is a look that is both sensual and romantic, which the bridesmaids will like. Disha wore a long, silver-and-feather-detailed duppatta trailing behind the blouse to match it.

Disha Patani took off her jewellery and let her clothes do the talking. She chose to finish her makeup look with a dewy base, glossy pink lips, winged eyeliner, and beach waves.

Disha posted more pictures of herself dressed as Falguni and Shane. She wore a powder pink lehenga with glittering details and intricate embroidery. The actress did a great job of making herself look like a royal princess. She kept her hair open and wavy, and her makeup was shiny.

Disha’s performance in Ek Villain Returns, which came out in theatres on July 29, earned her praise. Disha will also be in Karan Johar’s Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.