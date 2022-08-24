Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi, see photos

Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi, see photos

Articles
Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi, see photos

Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi, see photos

Advertisement
  • Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian television actress.
  • Divyanka on shooting in old Delhi.
  • Divyanka’s team often tries to hide her from people while shooting in old Delhi.
Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is currently filming in old Delhi, and when she rides in an e-rickshaw to set, her team often tries to hide her. She is currently filming in Chandni Chowk in the national capital, and she has said that while her team tries to hide her from people, she tries to sneak a peek out while commuting.

She captioned the post, “Craving to roam these streets freely…Life thrives here.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Advertisement

Also Read

This is why Divyanka Tripathi demands ’70 lakh’ from her brother!
This is why Divyanka Tripathi demands ’70 lakh’ from her brother!

Divyanka Dahiya plays the lead role in popular daily soap "Yeh Hai...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story