Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi, see photos

Divyanka on shooting in old Delhi.

Divyanka’s team often tries to hide her from people while shooting in old Delhi.

Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is currently filming in old Delhi, and when she rides in an e-rickshaw to set, her team often tries to hide her. She is currently filming in Chandni Chowk in the national capital, and she has said that while her team tries to hide her from people, she tries to sneak a peek out while commuting.

She captioned the post, “Craving to roam these streets freely…Life thrives here.”

