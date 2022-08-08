Farhan Akhtar wishes birthday greetings to daughter Shakya

Farhan Akhtar is an Indian actor, director, screenwriter, playback singer, producer, and television host who works in Hindi films.

Farhan Akhtar posted a beautiful photo of his daughter Shakya Akhtar on Instagram. Shakya turned one year older on Sunday. Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani’s elder daughter is named Shakya.

Farhan wrote “Happy birthday, beautiful girl” and put red heart emojis next to his daughter’s name. As soon as he shared the post, many famous people rushed to the comments to show the birthday girl love. “Happy birthday, Shakya! You look so pretty,” said Arjun Rampal. Have a great day.” Karisma Kapoor added, “Happy birthday to your baby girl.” “Happy birthday, sweetheart,” said Amrita Arora.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) Advertisement