Gauri Khan’s answer about SRK’s heroines ‘insecurity’

Articles
Gauri Khan’s answer about SRK’s heroines ‘insecurity’

  • Gauri Khan is an Indian film producer and fashion designer.
  •  In 2005, when Gauri Khan appeared with Sussanne Khan on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee.
  • She said Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question.
Gauri Khan is an Indian film producer and fashion designer who works in Hindi films and designers. She has produced films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, who is an interior designer, have been married for more than 30 years. Gauri was on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan in 2005 with her sister Sussanne Khan. She was asked if she felt “insecure” about Shah Rukh Khan getting so much attention from other women. Gauri said that this question makes her angry.

She said, “Firstly, I only get irritated with that thought when someone asks me that question. I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It’s true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it. I feel if he has to be with somebody else, if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him. I would say, ok, great! Let me move on with somebody.”

