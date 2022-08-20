Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK

Following news that Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa was being dropped from morning broadcasts, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in support of the movie.

The mystery movie, which starred Taapsee Pannu, made about 72 lakh at the box office on 370 screens.

After industry insiders saw it as receiving a weak response, Hansal attacked those so-called “critics” and dubbed them paid “monsters.”

“#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens,” Hansal posted alongside screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit JA. which is far above average. These so-called experts and critics contribute to the gloom that surrounds us. By sucking up to them, paying them, and now receiving a kick in the back from them, the industry created these monsters.

KRK stated that Taapsee’s movie wasn’t receiving a lot of attention. “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are cancelled because of no audience. Hahaha.”

A few days after its initial showings, Dobaaraa garnered favourable reviews and a lot of praise from various Bollywood celebs. However, based on numbers, the film might be able to earn a whopping 72 lakh at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a box office report for the movie and stated, “ #Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹72 lacs [370 screens].”

Before the film’s release, Taapsee Pannu shared a note from producers Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap. The message said, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success.” She added, “We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.”