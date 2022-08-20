Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK

Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK

Articles
Advertisement
Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK

Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK

Advertisement
  • Following news that Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa was being dropped from morning broadcasts, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in support of the movie.
  • The mystery movie, which starred Taapsee Pannu, made about 72 lakh at the box office on 370 screens.
  • After industry insiders saw it as receiving a weak response, Hansal attacked those so-called “critics” and dubbed them paid “monsters.”
Advertisement

Following news that Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa was being dropped from morning broadcasts, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in support of the movie. The mystery movie, which starred Taapsee Pannu, made about 72 lakh at the box office on 370 screens. After industry insiders saw it as receiving a weak response, Hansal attacked those so-called “critics” and dubbed them paid “monsters.”

Also Read

Hansal Mehta mixed reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha
Hansal Mehta mixed reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed reviews from Hansal Mehta. He said...

“#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens,” Hansal posted alongside screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit JA. which is far above average. These so-called experts and critics contribute to the gloom that surrounds us. By sucking up to them, paying them, and now receiving a kick in the back from them, the industry created these monsters.
KRK stated that Taapsee’s movie wasn’t receiving a lot of attention. “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are cancelled because of no audience. Hahaha.”
A few days after its initial showings, Dobaaraa garnered favourable reviews and a lot of praise from various Bollywood celebs. However, based on numbers, the film might be able to earn a whopping 72 lakh at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a box office report for the movie and stated, “ #Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹72 lacs [370 screens].”

Also Read

Kriti Sanon exudes charm as she poses with director Hansal Mehta
Kriti Sanon exudes charm as she poses with director Hansal Mehta

Kriti Sanon has been in the spotlight since her debut in Heropanti....


Advertisement
Before the film’s release, Taapsee Pannu shared a note from producers Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap. The message said, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success.”  She added, “We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story