Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty

  • Balwaan was the actor’s 1992 debut, but Mohra and Gopi Kishan brought him fame.
  • Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Border, Kaante, and others are hits.
  • Suniel married Mana Shetty in 1991; they have two children, Athiya and Ahan.
11 August is Suniel Shetty’s birthday. The actor is well-known. He’s a brilliant actor who’s been in several hits. Balwaan was the actor’s 1992 debut, but Mohra and Gopi Kishan brought him fame. Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Border, Kaante, and others are hits. Shetty’s movies are always a delight.

Suniel Shetty’s Instagram proves he’s also a family guy. Suniel married Mana Shetty in 1991; they have two children, Athiya and Ahan. Suniel has always supported Athiya and Ahan in Bollywood. His Instagram family pics are adorable. On his birthday, we compiled five images showing Suniel Shetty’s family life.

Shetty will debut digitally with ‘Invisible Woman’ Esha Deol stars in the series. Invisible lady will be Esha’s seventh collaboration with Suniel Shetty following LOC: Kargil (2003), Dus (2005), Cash (2007), and One Two Three (2008). Invisible Woman will reportedly be directed by Rajesh M Selva.

